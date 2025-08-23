Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.39 ($3.43) and traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.62). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 264.81 ($3.58), with a volume of 1,153 shares trading hands.

Quartix Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 225.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of £128.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 5.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Quartix Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Analysts predict that Quartix Technologies plc will post 9.6330846 EPS for the current year.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.

Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.

We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.

