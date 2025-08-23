Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and traded as high as $27.89. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 6,142 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55.
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
