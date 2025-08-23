Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 999.49 ($13.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,018 ($13.76). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 1,016 ($13.74), with a volume of 102,193 shares traded.

Law Debenture Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 999.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 938.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Law Debenture alerts:

Law Debenture (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The investment trust reported GBX 20.15 EPS for the quarter. Law Debenture had a net margin of 69.85% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

Law Debenture Company Profile

LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.