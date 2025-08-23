1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $79.63 Million Position in Deere & Company $DE

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $79,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $495.0920 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $374.46 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.87.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

