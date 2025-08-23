1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 402,286 Shares of Ashland Inc. $ASH

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,286 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $72,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Ashland by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ashland by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ashland by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ashland by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

ASH opened at $56.4350 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.34 million. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 46.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Ashland has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.86%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

