TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX Stock Holdings Lessened by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,483,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171,300 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $58,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,159.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,463.04. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.86. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $141.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

