1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $46.41 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,884 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Entergy worth $46,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Entergy by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,034,000 after buying an additional 10,347,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,895,000 after buying an additional 5,368,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,876,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,953,000 after buying an additional 3,201,530 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Entergy by 964.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,055,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,232,000 after buying an additional 2,768,734 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,687,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $89.2290 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

