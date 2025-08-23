Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target to $70.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dayforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dayforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $69.1750 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 230.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14. Dayforce has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.83 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $278,095.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 127,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,354.08. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $113,265.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 103,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,656.84. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,382 shares of company stock worth $539,860 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAY. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dayforce by 701.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Dayforce by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dayforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

