1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $55,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,228,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $209.13 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

