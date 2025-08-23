1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $43.19 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $43,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,635. This trade represents a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 233,972 shares of company stock worth $15,746,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $62.40 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $105.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

