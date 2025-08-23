1,254 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,132,211,000 after acquiring an additional 712,179 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,953,000 after acquiring an additional 655,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:ICE opened at $180.6060 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.85%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 48,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total transaction of $27,463,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,337,668.45. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,506 shares of company stock valued at $80,507,655 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

