VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $293.64 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $302.98. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.40.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

