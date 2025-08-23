Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Insider Acquires £147.73 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston bought 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 869 per share, with a total value of £147.73.

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Andrew Livingston acquired 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 826 per share, with a total value of £148.68.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

HWDN stock opened at GBX 883 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 855.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 808.96. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 647.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 982.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Howden Joinery Group ( LON:HWDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HWDN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 855 to GBX 900 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 824 to GBX 884 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 919.67.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

