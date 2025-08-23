Jack Pailing Sells 13,918 Shares of Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing sold 13,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85, for a total value of £11,830.30.

Jack Pailing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Naked Wines alerts:

On Tuesday, August 5th, Jack Pailing purchased 15,000 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 per share, for a total transaction of £11,700.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Jack Pailing sold 120,000 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84, for a total value of £100,800.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Jack Pailing sold 10,125 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94, for a total value of £9,517.50.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Jack Pailing sold 11,082 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total value of £9,973.80.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Jack Pailing sold 7,050 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94, for a total value of £6,627.

On Monday, June 9th, Jack Pailing sold 6,125 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92, for a total value of £5,635.

Naked Wines Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of WINE opened at GBX 89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.25. Naked Wines plc has a twelve month low of GBX 42 and a twelve month high of GBX 95. The stock has a market cap of £65.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines ( LON:WINE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX (6.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Naked Wines had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Naked Wines plc will post 1.4166456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.