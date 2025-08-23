Insider Buying: AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Insider Purchases £436,050 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Michael Thomas Summersgill acquired 85,000 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 513 per share, for a total transaction of £436,050.

AJ Bell Stock Performance

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 520 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 515.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 462.24. AJ Bell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 355.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 558.50.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 440 to GBX 460 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 to GBX 490 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 410 to GBX 440 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 501.

AJ Bell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.