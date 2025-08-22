Mosaic Financial Group LLC Acquires 78 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Mosaic Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $291.0580 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.29 and a 200-day moving average of $264.27. The company has a market capitalization of $800.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $301.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

