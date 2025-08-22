Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 34 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,129,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.87.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $417.4240 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $441.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.15 and its 200 day moving average is $357.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

