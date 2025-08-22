Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.2% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 108,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.8990 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $430.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $180.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

