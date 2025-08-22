Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Gould Capital LLC

Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $320.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.96. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.59 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 185.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

