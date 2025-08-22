Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,742 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $481,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.03 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.34.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.