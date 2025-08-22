Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $245.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.34. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

