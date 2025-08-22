Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.3% of Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $291.0580 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $800.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.29 and a 200-day moving average of $264.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

