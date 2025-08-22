Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Purchases 19,060 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4%

JPM stock opened at $291.0580 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $301.29.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.