Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 59 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $239.2070 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.39 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company has a market capitalization of $222.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

