MAS Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,974 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVV stock opened at $638.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $627.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $649.31. The firm has a market cap of $643.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

