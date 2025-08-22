Research Analysts Set Expectations for LOW Q3 Earnings

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2026 earnings at $12.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LOW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.33.

NYSE LOW opened at $255.8520 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,773,624,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,339,000 after buying an additional 1,971,996 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26,796.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,657,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $386,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

