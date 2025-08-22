RPG Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Sentinus LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $10,052,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $563.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $583.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $557.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.49.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

