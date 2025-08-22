Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.7% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. NWI Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,600,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $563.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $557.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.49. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

