Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,054 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in Moody’s by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

NYSE MCO opened at $509.7530 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,699.52. The trade was a 29.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,138.44. This trade represents a 27.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,008 shares of company stock worth $4,599,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

