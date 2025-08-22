Compound Planning Inc. Acquires 11,849 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $166,128.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 647,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,003,879.64. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,205 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $97.9050 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.65. The company has a market capitalization of $781.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

