Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 394 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 4.6% of Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,269 shares of company stock worth $30,634,699. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $591.4220 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $563.30 and a 200-day moving average of $555.47. The company has a market capitalization of $534.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $461.90 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.93.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

