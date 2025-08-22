Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is OFC Financial Planning LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

OFC Financial Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.7% of OFC Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. OFC Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $264,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $584.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $594.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

