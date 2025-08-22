Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.76.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $295.76 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $339.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.