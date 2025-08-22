Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 48,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.6% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 17,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 18.5% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 185,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,805,000 after buying an additional 28,886 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $343.5530 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.31 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $629.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,127 shares of company stock worth $28,340,553. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

