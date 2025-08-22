Target Q3 EPS Forecast Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Target in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the retailer will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.55.

Target Stock Down 1.6%

Target stock opened at $97.0770 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $161.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.11.

Institutional Trading of Target

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 273,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 254,898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.11%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

