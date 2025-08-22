United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 283 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $255.8520 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

