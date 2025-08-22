Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 2,599,518 Shares of CSX Corporation $CSX

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,456,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599,518 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of CSX worth $690,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

CSX opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

