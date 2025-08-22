Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Stuart Canfield Sells 1,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $171,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,848.40. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1%

Electronic Arts stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $180.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

