Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) CAO Sells $142,133.60 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan Bartolucci sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $142,133.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,061.75. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tempus AI Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $76.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 4.98.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 122.86%. The firm had revenue of $314.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Tempus AI from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,620,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth $317,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 10.0% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $1,434,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

