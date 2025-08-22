Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) CAO Sells $142,133.60 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan Bartolucci sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $142,133.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,061.75. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tempus AI Stock Up 4.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $76.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 4.98.
Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 122.86%. The firm had revenue of $314.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,620,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth $317,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 10.0% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $1,434,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
