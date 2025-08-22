Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 491.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $1,109,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $179.2440 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 36.85%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $689,253.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,936 shares of company stock worth $80,227,488 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

