Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $30,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $35,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.3%

ADP stock opened at $304.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.08 and its 200 day moving average is $305.63. The stock has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.25 and a 1-year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

