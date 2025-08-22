Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 219,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $438.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.75. The company has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $452.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

