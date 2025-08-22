Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $51.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

