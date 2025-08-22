1,459 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Bought by Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,813 shares during the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $209.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.58. The company has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.