MAS Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.8%

PM opened at $174.2850 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

