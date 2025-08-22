Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,274,689.50 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,274,689.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 214,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,691,306. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,251,387.90.

On Monday, August 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $1,253,304.15.

On Friday, August 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $1,310,868.30.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.81, for a total value of $1,424,233.65.

On Monday, August 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $1,421,320.95.

On Friday, August 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $1,413,655.95.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.88, for a total value of $1,516,750.20.

On Monday, July 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $1,548,713.25.

On Friday, July 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $1,552,545.75.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.78, for a total value of $1,554,308.70.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $164.59 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $154.07 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of -166.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.19 and a 200-day moving average of $219.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $309,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 59.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $9,492,000. KP Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 70.8% in the second quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in Atlassian by 464.4% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 14,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

