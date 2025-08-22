Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Sells 39 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,488,275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after buying an additional 4,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,065 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,613 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $638.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $649.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $627.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $592.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

