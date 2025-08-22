D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 97.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $4,510,558.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,689.05. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $111,688.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,779,654.07. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,684 shares of company stock worth $71,900,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $156.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.39. The stock has a market cap of $370.51 billion, a PE ratio of 520.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

