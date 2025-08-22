AT&T Inc. $T is Newport Trust Company LLC’s Largest Position

Newport Trust Company LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,762,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,461,008 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 13.8% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,366,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,006 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Bank of America began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of T opened at $29.4350 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

