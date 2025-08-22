Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.080-6.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.193. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.310-1.370 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $145.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ross Stores has a one year low of $122.36 and a one year high of $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 39.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 150,491 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

